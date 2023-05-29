Firefighters investigating cause of fire near closed down railroad bridge over Pigeon Creek

Evansville Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a fire reported near a closed down railroad bridge over Pigeon Creek.
After 12:30pm on Monday, a call came into dispatch about a fire along a closed down portion of the railroad track that runs along Pigeon Creek and the Greenway. The fire was near a bridge located north of West Maryland Street north of Lamasco Park.
No reports of injury with the fire. Crews continue to investigate if a portion of a collapse of the railroad track is related to the fire reported Monday.