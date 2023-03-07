Firefighters Rescue Girl from Tree Over 75-Feet Tall

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 17.8 feet Friday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Firefighters Rescue Girl from Tree Over 75-Feet Tall

  • Updated
  • 0
Firefighters Rescue Girl from Tree Over 75-Feet Tall
El'Agance Shemwell

Firefighters were called to an area around Northern Vanderburgh County this evening to rescue an 11-year-old girl from a tree that was over 75-feet-tall. 

Officials were called the scene behind Scott School on Old State Road.

Fire crews had to call in a rope rescue team because their ladders were too short to reach the girl.

44News spoke to the victim's Aunt, who says the 11-year-old girl was with a friend, daring each other to climb the highest.

"Like goodness, if she fell it could of been a disaster obviously, it's scary thinking of how she was feeling up there, she was probably petrified," Bob-Bea Alldrege.

After an hour, crews were able to bring her down safely.

"She had climbed up there by herself and she was alone. She was actually a trooper she ended up being barefoot which was pretty impressive she was able to call for help and that's when we we're sent here," says LT. Ryan Bosecker, Scott Township Fire and EMS.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you