Firefighters see up-tick in heat related fires

With the dry weather conditions, grass fires were very common over the Holiday weekend. Although the 4th of July is over, local firefighters expect more heat-related fires this week.
According to Evansville Dispatch, City and County firefighters responded to a total of 66 fire related calls in less than 24 hours. Of the 66 calls, 14 of them were grass or brush fires, and 5 were trash/dumpster fires.
Over in Henderson, fire officials say they did not have as many runs but the current dry conditions are very concerning.
"Dry conditions, that's whats really concerning with fireworks or just any kind of fire, campfires, grilling, parking vehicles on grass. Anything that has heat associated with it poses a risk to us."
Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman says majority of these fires are starting, because people are not being careful.
It's important to remember, fires can start within seconds or even hours later in dry weather. So if you plan to light to remainder of your fireworks, be sure to submerge it in a bucket of water after you're finished.