...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Firefighters see up-tick in heat related fires

El'Agance Shemwell

With the dry weather conditions, grass fires were very common over the Holiday weekend. Although the 4th of July is over, local firefighters expect more heat-related fires this week.

According to Evansville Dispatch, City and County firefighters responded to a total of 66 fire related calls in less than 24 hours. Of the 66 calls, 14 of them were grass or brush fires, and 5 were trash/dumpster fires.

Over in Henderson, fire officials say they did not have as many runs but the current dry conditions are very concerning.

"Dry conditions, that's whats really concerning with fireworks or just any kind of fire, campfires, grilling, parking vehicles on grass. Anything that has heat associated with it poses a risk to us."

Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman says majority of these fires are starting, because people are not being careful.

It's important to remember, fires can start within seconds or even hours later in dry weather. So if you plan to light to remainder of your fireworks, be sure to submerge it in a bucket of water after you're finished.

