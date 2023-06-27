 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Firework safety is urged this 4th of July.

Firework safety is important to remember this holiday weekend.
Aaliyah Mulero

EFD are reminding residence on safety precautions when shooting fireworks at home.

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — It's that time of year again, for all of the fun Fourth of July celebrations, but fire officials are warning people about possible injuries. 

Mike Larson, the Evansville Fire Department Division Chief, says, "We think we're invincible and it's not going to happen to me kind of thing". 

On average, over 12 people are killed in firework related accidents each year. 

Last year, an 11-year-old from Mt. Vernon, Ind., died on the 4th after a firework incident.

Injuries often times range from severe to very minor. 

Dr. Kailyn Kahre, the emergency medicine physician at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, says, "Generally if we see anything it's usually a hand injury, and they tend to be a pretty significant hand injuries from the fireworks exploding in their hands."

The Evansville Fire Department says even sparklers reach temperatures as hot as 1,200 degrees.

"The problem comes whenever that sparkler finishes. That wire is still very hot and young children don't realize it," says Division Chief Larson. 

There are some things you can do to stay safe if you are using fireworks: 

  • Do not try to relight malfunctioning fireworks. 
  • Never hold lit fireworks in your hands. 
  • Do not let children light or play with fireworks or sparklers.
  • Do not use fireworks if you are impaired by drugs or alcohol. 

If you do experience any firework related injuries, you are urged to go to your nearest hospital. 

