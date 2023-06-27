Firework safety is urged this 4th of July.

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — It's that time of year again, for all of the fun Fourth of July celebrations, but fire officials are warning people about possible injuries.
Mike Larson, the Evansville Fire Department Division Chief, says, "We think we're invincible and it's not going to happen to me kind of thing".
On average, over 12 people are killed in firework related accidents each year.
Last year, an 11-year-old from Mt. Vernon, Ind., died on the 4th after a firework incident.
Injuries often times range from severe to very minor.
Dr. Kailyn Kahre, the emergency medicine physician at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, says, "Generally if we see anything it's usually a hand injury, and they tend to be a pretty significant hand injuries from the fireworks exploding in their hands."
The Evansville Fire Department says even sparklers reach temperatures as hot as 1,200 degrees.
"The problem comes whenever that sparkler finishes. That wire is still very hot and young children don't realize it," says Division Chief Larson.
There are some things you can do to stay safe if you are using fireworks:
- Do not try to relight malfunctioning fireworks.
- Never hold lit fireworks in your hands.
- Do not let children light or play with fireworks or sparklers.
- Do not use fireworks if you are impaired by drugs or alcohol.
If you do experience any firework related injuries, you are urged to go to your nearest hospital.