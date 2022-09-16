Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts

The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal has announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023.
The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September 3rd but was postponed due to bad weather.
Organizers said scheduling conflicts with previous booked events and the setup for "Christmas at Panther Creek" led to the decision to postpone the event until next year.