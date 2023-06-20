Fireworks: Know the Law for a Safe and Legal Fourth of July

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure you're aware of Indiana's Fireworks Laws.
Indiana Code 22-11-14-6 allows you to discharge fireworks on your property until 11 PM. On a legal holiday (which by statute includes every Sunday) you may discharge fireworks up until midnight.
You may only discharge fireworks on your own property, on property that you have permission to use, or at a special discharge location authorized by the fire department having jurisdiction. If you are under 18 years of age, you must have an adult present in order to possess or use fireworks. Discharging or possessing fireworks in violation of IC 22-11-14-6 is punishable a Class C Infraction.
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced that the July Fourth Fireworks on the Ohio display will take place this year at approximately 9:15 PM along Riverside Drive between Court Street and Cherry Street. Residents who elect not to attend a professional display may be tempted to discharge their own fireworks at an unsafe location. Damaging another person’s property with fireworks is punishable as a Class A Misdemeanor. Causing serious injury to another person with fireworks is punishable as a Level 6 Felony. Under IC 35-45-3-2 a person who places or leaves a spent firework on the property of another person commits Littering as a Class B Infraction.
Vanderburgh County Code 12.24.010(u) prohibits the possession or discharge of fireworks within a county maintained park. The City of Evansville further restricts the use of fireworks within the corporate limits.
Sheriff Noah Robinson explained, “While Indiana’s fireworks law is fairly permissive, there are limits as to where you can discharge them. Our Office wants everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, we just ask that residents be considerate of their neighbors and exercise a little common sense.”