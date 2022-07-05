'Fireworks on the Ohio' Lit up the River City sky

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District spent the majority of Monday prepping for their annual 'Fireworks on the Ohio' Fourth of July celebration event.
The event is the cities largest public fireworks celebration.
This year, restrictions were lifted as COVID-19 cases have gone down which prompted more festivities for people to enjoy.
The kid's zone served as one of the new features. Kids enjoyed free face painting, outdoor activity games and the bouncy houses.
Hundreds of people attended the event and many 44News spoke with say their favorite part was the fireworks show.
"This is the first time I've ever seen Evansville do this so this is really great," said Tamaria. "I'm looking for a real good time, just to have fun with my friends and just enjoy."
Over 4 thousand fireworks were used during the show which lasted 20 minutes long.
The President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, Josh Armstrong, said they look forward to planning next years event.