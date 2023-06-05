Fireworks: when they're fine and when you'll be fined

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There are strict limits on when you can set off fireworks within Evansville's city limits, so knowing when you can is crucial to avoiding fines.
City Councilman At-Large Jonathan Weaver told 44News ”typically, we get blown up with emails and phone calls and texts as we approach the end of June and early July about the fireworks.”
Within the City of Evansville, there are only 12 days a year that you can set off fireworks, and on those days, there are specific time frames you have to put on your display. The start of the Fourth of July fireworks window is still over three weeks out. Per state requirements, the permitted times are:
- June 29 - July 9 between 5 and 10:30p.m.
- Between 10a.m. and midnight on Fourth of July
- 10a.m. on New Year's Eve to 1a.m. on New Year's Day.
Shooting off fireworks outside those time and dates will put you back $25 for the first offense up to hundreds of dollars for additional violations.
”Everyone’s pets go crazy," Councilman Weaver said, "the dogs start barking. You have veterans with PTSD, so we worry about that. We have some rescue dogs, and they’re shivering in the corner–all freaking out.”
Councilman Weaver said he used to have a lot of issues in his neighborhood. ”I was a long time resident of Akin Park, and it was wild over there.”
44News spoke with a current Akin Park resident, and she agreed. Some in the area said they started hearing fireworks going off late at night as early as April.
Michele Rahe, an Akin Park resident, told 44News ”both myself and my kids have been woken up as well as our dogs, and it really gets the dogs riled up. One of them has a lot of anxiety. They’re all rescue dogs. They get really loud. We can’t get settled back down until they get settled down.”
Another danger of setting off fireworks at unexpected times is the difficulty distinguishing between fireworks and gunshots, leading to confusion and uncertainty when police respond to complaints.
Police say gunfire is always a crisp booming sound, usually with a certain rhythm, but fireworks frequently are sporadic and accompanied by crackling or whistling sounds.
Councilman Weaver said he would further limit the time fireworks can be used if given the chance. ”If the state didn’t handicap us, the smart thing to do would be to allow as little days as possible.”