First coach for Muhlenberg Co. High School boys' basketball team passes away

A historic coach in the young history for a Kentucky high school has passed away.
Muhlenberg County Mustangs Basketball Facebook page confirms that Reggie Warford passed away Thursday morning.
Following the merging of Muhlenberg County North HS and Muhlenberg County South HS in 2009, Warford became the first coach of the newly formed Muhlenberg County High School Boys Basketball team. He led the team for three seasons, including a run into the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2010.
Before that, Warford already had a major role in the history of basketball in the Bluegrass State.
As a member of the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team from 1972 to 1976, he gained fame for being the university's first black basketball player to graduate.
UK Coach John Calipari shared thoughts about Warford on Twitter Thursday morning.
"Reggie Warford passed away this morning at home surrounded by his loving family. I know ho much Reggie meant to Kentucky and how he inspired others.
Reggie and I worked together at Pitt in the 80s and have remained friends.
I'm going to miss by brother, may God bless you Reggie," Coach Calipari said in the tweet.
Warford was a 1972 grad of Drakesboro High School in Muhlenberg County and a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.