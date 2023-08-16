First day of Union County High School kicks off with a student led Pep Rally

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The first day can set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and enriching school year. That’s exactly why this morning started off with a Pep Rally ran by the students of Union County High School.
44News spoke with Senior, Drew Sprague, on her reactions for her first day back, “I’m just excited to be able to hang out with everybody and be around everybody everyday. And work with the students and work with our staff here this year.”
This year Union County High School really wants to focus on letting their students take the lead.
The school is embracing a new approach that empowers students to drive change, innovate, and make a lasting impact on their communities.
44News spoke with Union County High School Principal, Amy Nelson, on what student leadership has brought to the school, “Coming out of days where times were tough in education for everybody, students, and the closure days and covid days. I think everybody around kind of lost their spirit. And it’s our students that brought it back to us, and it was through their leadership.”
With the first day students are preparing to embrace the new school routine as there is a shift in schedules with this year's dismissal times. Elementary schools in Union County will start at 7:40 A.M.- 2:30 P.M. Middle and High Schools will start at 8:00 A.M.- 3:00 P.M.
The first day of high school can be nerve-wracking for students of all ages, from freshman stepping into a new environment to seniors facing their final year. But students are proving that with the right mindset, they can overcome these initial jitters.
44News spoke with Junior, Dana Curry, on the great things about the school, “As a culture all together, our community is so good with our pride and dedication to everything. So seeing students go out and try their hardest in everything they can between sports and clubs, and all the many things that we have going on here, is so important to everyone.”
Union County High School wants to create an inspirational learning environment that empowers their students to reach their maximum potential in an ever-changing world.
As high school students continue to lead and inspire, the school year is looking more promising than ever.