First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Representatives from local assistance agencies will also be on site.
Beyond today's event, more dates are planned through March of 2023.
METS buses will also offer free rides on event dates.
A valid photo identification is require.
The first event gets underway tonight at 5:00 P.M.