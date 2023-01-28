First Federal Savings Bank to host informational event for homebuyers

A local real estate company will hold an educational event for homebuyers.
NextHome Hahn Kiefer Residential will hold 'Homebuyers meet the Lenders' on March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The event will take place at First Federal Savings Bank at 5001 Davis Lant Drive, Evansville, Indiana.
'Homebuyers meet the Lenders' will include information about down payments, credit scores, increased interest rate options, and more.
The first 100 families will receive a free swag bag from local vendors. There will also be an opportunity to win a $250 gift card.