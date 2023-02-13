First infant surrendered to a Kentucky 'Baby Box' location reported

Kentucky sees its first infant dropped off at one of its "Baby Box" safe surrender locations.
The child was dropped off at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, and is the 24th in the country to be surrendered.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a law in 20-21, allowing the use of baby boxes for children 30 days or younger.
The law requires the boxes to be located at police stations, fire stations, or hospitals that have staff members on hand 24-hours a day.
It also requires equipping them with a notification system for alert the first responders already on site.