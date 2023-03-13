First reading of a Wesselman Park Pickleball courts ordinance happening tonight

The controversy surrounding a proposed pickleball project at Wesselman Park is not over just yet. The Evansville City Council will hear an ordinance tonight that might just alter the trajectory of the project.
If approved, not only would the ordinance eliminate the construction of the Pickleball courts in Wesselman Park but nothing can be developed, constructed, sold or leased in the area.
The city of Evansville has proposed a 24-court pickleball facility to be built at Wesselman Park. The 1.5 million dollar project would bring the fast growing sport to Evansville. There is opposition to the pickleball courts as community members believe the courts should not be built in Wesselman Park.
"There's a core group of people where this area of town is very, very special to them so it got to a point where they were complaining so much that we did enough research to where we think we can ban any development in this area," says Jonathan Weaver, Evansville City Councilman.
While there are some people that are opposed, the city wants everyone to make sure that some of the misinformation is not true.
"I think a big thing that needs to be mentioned is there's a difference between Wesselman Woods, the nature preserve, and Wesselman Park," says Steve Schafer, Parks Director for the city of Evansville. "The misconception that we are taking down trees, old growth trees, is one of those things that is not happening."
The first reading is tonight, but it will put to a vote next Monday.