FIRST Robotics competition comes to southern Indiana

On Sunday at Princeton Community High School, 28 teams from around the state traveled to compete in a FIRST Robotics tournament. The event was a qualifier for the state competition, and the best teams have the opportunity to go all the way to the world competition.
Toyota sponsored the event as a way to encourage growth and interest in STEM fields. Teams had eight weeks to build, test, and refine their robots before throwing them into the arena.
Renee Becker Blau, president of FIRST Indiana Robotics, told 44News "through mentorship, hands-on learning, with partnerships in the community, and problem solving, and core values applied in times of intense competition, it’s not about the robots. It’s preparing our young people for life, and that’s why we’re here.”
Nationally, FIRST Robotics competitions award over $80 million in scholarships to competitors.