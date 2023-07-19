 Skip to main content
First whiskey barrel filled at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam

El'Agance Shemwell

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEVV) — The first whiskey barrel was filled Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Distilling Company in Beaver Dam.

The first barrel, a new white oak barrel, was filled with Bourbon made with 100% locally grown Kentucky corn. 

Officials say it has a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, fermented and distilled using traditional methods. It was filled at 120 proof and will age for a minimum of 4 years.

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Road in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. 

The new distillery is planning a Grand Opening later this year. 

