First whiskey barrel filled at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEVV) — The first whiskey barrel was filled Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Distilling Company in Beaver Dam.
The first barrel, a new white oak barrel, was filled with Bourbon made with 100% locally grown Kentucky corn.
Officials say it has a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, fermented and distilled using traditional methods. It was filled at 120 proof and will age for a minimum of 4 years.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Road in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
The new distillery is planning a Grand Opening later this year.