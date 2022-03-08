Five Displaced by Tuesday Morning House Fire on E. Illinois Street

The Evansville Fire Department says five people and a pet were displaced by a Tuesday morning attic fire.
EFD says firefighters were called to a home on E. Illinois Street around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the homeowner called 911 to report a fire.
When firefighters got there, they say they saw black smoke showing from an upstairs window. They quickly realized that the fire was in the attic.
According to EFD, the main fire was extinguished quickly but an extensive overhaul of the insulation in the attic was required to make sure the the fire was completely put out.
The fire department says that fortunately, one of the people living at the home was taking their child to school when they realized they forgot something and came back home for it. The fire department says when they returned home, they saw smoke and alerted others who were still asleep, allowing them to evacuate safely.
EFD says the fire was electrical in nature and that it's been ruled accidental.
No injuries were reported, but four adults, one child, and a dog were displaced.