Five Displaced by Tuesday Morning House Fire on E. Illinois Street

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this week and beyond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 17... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 17. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&