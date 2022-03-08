Five Displaced by Tuesday Morning House Fire on E. Illinois Street

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Five Displaced by Tuesday Morning House Fire on E. Illinois Street

  • Updated
  • 0
March 8 fire on E Illinois Street

The Evansville Fire Department says five people and a pet were displaced by a Tuesday morning attic fire.

EFD says firefighters were called to a home on E. Illinois Street around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the homeowner called 911 to report a fire.

When firefighters got there, they say they saw black smoke showing from an upstairs window. They quickly realized that the fire was in the attic.

According to EFD, the main fire was extinguished quickly but an extensive overhaul of the insulation in the attic was required to make sure the the fire was completely put out.

The fire department says that fortunately, one of the people living at the home was taking their child to school when they realized they forgot something and came back home for it. The fire department says when they returned home, they saw smoke and alerted others who were still asleep, allowing them to evacuate safely.

EFD says the fire was electrical in nature and that it's been ruled accidental.

No injuries were reported, but four adults, one child, and a dog were displaced.

Recommended for you