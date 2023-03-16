Five local non-profits get a big boost from a national pizza chain

Five local non-profits just got a share of a donation meant to assist them in their mission to assist others.
Those five receiving the grants include Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana, The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, The United Way of Southern Indiana, and Youth Resources.
The Papa John's Foundation was responsible for the donations.
More than 90 communities across the United States have received grants from the foundation, after awarding nearly $1.6 million dollars, to more than 175 organizations.