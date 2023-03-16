 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five local non-profits get a big boost from a national pizza chain

  • Updated
  • 0
Papa John's Donates to Area Non-Profits

The Papa John's Foundation picked five local non-profits to share a portion of thousands of dollars in donations.

 Tommy Mason

Five local nonprofits received a share of a donation meant to help them in their missions to help others.

Five local non-profits just got a share of a donation meant to assist them in their mission to assist others.

Those five receiving the grants include Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana, The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, The United Way of Southern Indiana, and Youth Resources.

The Papa John's Foundation was responsible for the donations.

More than 90 communities across the United States have received grants from the foundation, after awarding nearly $1.6 million dollars, to more than 175 organizations.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you