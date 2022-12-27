Flight cancellations across the U.S. impacting the tri-state; multiple flights into EVV cancelled

Travelers making their way back to the tri-state are experiencing major setbacks. Thousands of flights across the United States have been canceled due to the severe weather brought by Winter Storm Elliot.
As of 2 pm, more than 4,000 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. Of that total, more than 2,600 were Southwest Airlines flights.
Allegiant airlines also experienced multiple cancellations across the U.S, greatly impacting flights in and out off Evansville and Owensboro.
44News caught up with one unlucky tri-state passenger flying Allegiant, who was stranded in Florida for over 2 days.
"There was probably a good 70 to 80 people going back to Evansville. Everyone was scrambling to figure out when the next flight to Evansville was and it wasn't until Wednesday" said Todd Early, who was traveling back to Evansville.
After trying unsuccessfully to sleep in the terminal, Todd decided to try again tomorrow, with the goal of flying into Owensboro instead.
"Initial plans were to sleep in one of the chairs in the airport, which was very difficult to do. So I went ahead and got a hotel room and came back this morning. It wasn't ten minutes when I got through security, that they announced the Owensboro flight was canceled as well" he continued.
The cancellations are expected to carry into the end of the week.