Flock cameras lead to arrest of habitual traffic violator

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars after police received a notification from one of their flock cameras.
On Saturday around 2:20 p.m., officers received a notification from a flock camera, which located a habitual traffic violator's car on the road.
Officers found Charlie Murry's car on Garvin Street.
Officers initiated a traffic stop near North Evans Street and East Louisiana Street.
Murry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for driving while a habitual traffic violator for life.