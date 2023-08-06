 Skip to main content
Flock cameras lead to arrest of habitual traffic violator

  • Updated
A man is behind bars after police received a notification from one of their flock cameras.

On Saturday around 2:20 p.m., officers received a notification from a flock camera, which located a habitual traffic violator's car on the road.

Officers found Charlie Murry's car on Garvin Street.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near North Evans Street and East Louisiana Street.

Murry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for driving while a habitual traffic violator for life.

