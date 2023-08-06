Flock cameras lead to habitual traffic violator arrested

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 598 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.