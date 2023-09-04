Flyers travel back home after holiday weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Regional Airport has been busy all weekend long and surprisingly smooth for many travelers as the Labor Day holiday comes to a close.
As many people in the Tri-State celebrate their Labor Day grilling and swimming, some are spending it traveling back home.
According to Triple AAA, bookings for domestic travel has been up 4% since last year's Labor Day.
Over 95 million people were expected to travel for the weekend,
The hectic weekend had many flyers preparing, booking earlier flights and comparing rates.
Even with a record high travel, flyers who spoke with 44News tell us that airports seemed prepared for the volume of flyers this holiday weekend, even though flights all over were full at any hour of the day.
Many of those Tri-State flyers were just thankful to have an airport so close to spend as much time with loved ones before having to separate and return back to work.
Corinne Casino, a traveler returning home from visiting her family, "I think we're really lucky to have an airport in this city, even though I usually have to have a layover to fly directly. I think we're lucky to have one."
According to the Evansville Regional Airport, all flights for the remainder of the day were on time.