Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday
morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday
afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below
flood stage again Monday, March 14th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Following Pandemic Cancelations, Honor Flight Notifies Veterans for April 2022 Trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Honor Flight Phone Blitz
Jessica Hartman

The pandemic has sidelined so many things for so many people, that includes the veterans who were set to take their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., two years ago.

On Saturday, volunteers took the first step towards making the long-awaited trip a reality.

“It is emotional. It is so exciting,” said Honor Flight of Southern Indiana President Julie Holtz. “We have 25 volunteers here today, and we are doing our phone blitz.”

The group spent the day calling many of the same veterans who would have been on the spring 2020 flight to let the veterans know they were first in line for the upcoming April 23rd flight.

For the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana (HFSI) board members, the day felt a bit like déjà vu. In March 2020, the group had completed the phone blitz and was preparing to bring the veterans in for interviews when the shutdown hit.

It was a long road for the group to get back to this step. Over the two years, HFSI planned for flights that were ultimately canceled when Covid-19 surges or new variants hit the U.S. The board also coordinated and executed two new events to ensure veterans felt appreciated during the pandemic.

“I volunteer every chance I get,” Jim Geiser told 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman at the phone blitz.

The Korean War Veteran was on an HFSI flight in 2017. It was a special trip for him and his son, and one he wants to ensure other veterans can experience.

“When we get off the airplane in Washington D.C. They had a band playing and all the people going to different airlines would stop and shake our hand,” Geiser recalled.

Like many veterans who have taken the flight, Geiser remembered the heart-felt appreciation he was shown by the community in D.C. and in Evansville during the Welcome Home Parade.

It is the gratitude for those moments that drove long-time volunteer Becky Alvey back to the HFSI offices on Saturday.

“They are just so special. They are so grateful,” said Alvey. “They make me cry because they are so special. They are so sweet and they deserve it.”

Saturday, 85 veterans were notified that their name had reached the top of the list. Many of them were a part of the 2020 manifest, but a few got the call for the first time.

In a couple of weeks, volunteers will get to meet with the veterans in-person to share more about the trip, verify they are able to travel, and get to know the men and women who severed our country.

“It is like we came out of a dark tunnel and the light is here,” said Holtz. “We are ready to start flying again.”

Ways You Can Help:

HFSI will have several events leading up to the April flight and is always looking for volunteers.

This spring flight has been fully sponsored by Soldier Dogs for Independence, but more donations are needed. The group plans to take another 85 veterans to D.C. in the fall.

HFSI is asking the community to write letters to the veterans. The letters are then given to the veterans on their flight home from Washington. Mail call is one of the most memorable moments of the trip for many veterans.

You can drop off letters at any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library or Old National Bank branch.

For more information about how to volunteer or donate, visit the HFSI website.

