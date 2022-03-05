Following Pandemic Cancelations, Honor Flight Notifies Veterans for April 2022 Trip

The pandemic has sidelined so many things for so many people, that includes the veterans who were set to take their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., two years ago.
On Saturday, volunteers took the first step towards making the long-awaited trip a reality.
“It is emotional. It is so exciting,” said Honor Flight of Southern Indiana President Julie Holtz. “We have 25 volunteers here today, and we are doing our phone blitz.”
The group spent the day calling many of the same veterans who would have been on the spring 2020 flight to let the veterans know they were first in line for the upcoming April 23rd flight.
For the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana (HFSI) board members, the day felt a bit like déjà vu. In March 2020, the group had completed the phone blitz and was preparing to bring the veterans in for interviews when the shutdown hit.
It was a long road for the group to get back to this step. Over the two years, HFSI planned for flights that were ultimately canceled when Covid-19 surges or new variants hit the U.S. The board also coordinated and executed two new events to ensure veterans felt appreciated during the pandemic.
“I volunteer every chance I get,” Jim Geiser told 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman at the phone blitz.
The Korean War Veteran was on an HFSI flight in 2017. It was a special trip for him and his son, and one he wants to ensure other veterans can experience.
“When we get off the airplane in Washington D.C. They had a band playing and all the people going to different airlines would stop and shake our hand,” Geiser recalled.
Like many veterans who have taken the flight, Geiser remembered the heart-felt appreciation he was shown by the community in D.C. and in Evansville during the Welcome Home Parade.
It is the gratitude for those moments that drove long-time volunteer Becky Alvey back to the HFSI offices on Saturday.
“They are just so special. They are so grateful,” said Alvey. “They make me cry because they are so special. They are so sweet and they deserve it.”
Saturday, 85 veterans were notified that their name had reached the top of the list. Many of them were a part of the 2020 manifest, but a few got the call for the first time.
In a couple of weeks, volunteers will get to meet with the veterans in-person to share more about the trip, verify they are able to travel, and get to know the men and women who severed our country.
“It is like we came out of a dark tunnel and the light is here,” said Holtz. “We are ready to start flying again.”
Ways You Can Help:
HFSI will have several events leading up to the April flight and is always looking for volunteers.
This spring flight has been fully sponsored by Soldier Dogs for Independence, but more donations are needed. The group plans to take another 85 veterans to D.C. in the fall.
HFSI is asking the community to write letters to the veterans. The letters are then given to the veterans on their flight home from Washington. Mail call is one of the most memorable moments of the trip for many veterans.
You can drop off letters at any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library or Old National Bank branch.
For more information about how to volunteer or donate, visit the HFSI website.