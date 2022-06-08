Food giveaway event happening in Jasper

A food distribution event is happening in Jasper, Indiana on Wednesday.
Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, food boxes will be available to income-eligible individuals at Redemption Christian Church, located at 1450 Energy Dr. in Jasper.
The church says 250 boxes filled with items like canned fruits, vegetables, meat, and pasta sauce, will be available on a first-come first-served basis.
You can see the income eligibility guidelines for the event in the flyer below, or on the church's Facebook page.