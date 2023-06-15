Food hall is having a patio preview party Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The new food hall, Main Street Food & Beverage is hosting a patio preview party Friday at 5pm for all of the community to come out and enjoy.
The venue is offering it all from tacos to gyros. This new business is aiming to give the public a variety of eating and drinking options.
The business is focused on welcoming anyone and everyone as it brings a unique flare to the city, specifically in the downtown area.
The opening of the food hall has not been announced, but their team is working quickly to see customers sometime this summer.