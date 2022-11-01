Food inflation affecting Thanksgiving plans for many

With prices continuing to rise, many people are changing up their Thanksgiving plans.
"We normally go all out and have all kinds of sides and desserts and everything, because groceries have gotten so expensive, I think we're gonna have to narrow it down a little bit," said area resident Sharon Turpin.
Newly released data from the Bureau of Labor statistics showed that food prices have risen 13 percent over the last 12 months. Turkey has more than doubled in cost, climbing to $6.70 per pound from $3.18 per pound last Thanksgiving.
"Whereas it used to cost us a $150 or so to do all of Thanksgiving, it's well over $200 now. So we're just kinda having to, so we're just having to be a little more selective about what we have for Thanksgiving this year," Turpin explained.
These high prices are leading families having to plan a little more than in years past to help lessen the effects of inflation on their Thanksgiving feasts.
"We're having more and more of our family having to bring stuff in, rather than my husband and I trying to carry the load of it," added Turpin.
Unfortunately, analysts are not predicting inflation to slow down anytime soon as we enter the holiday season.