Food pantries stepping up after Kentucky SNAP benefits expire

Many Kentuckians may have noticed a significant drop in their monthly SNAP benefits for May. That's because the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration expired.
With inflation, and summer break creeping up, this is putting a lot of pressure on local food banks to bridge that gap.
The Henderson Christian Community Outreach says, they've seen a huge increase in residents seeking assistance.
"Last year at this time, to now we've seen a increase of 300. We serve anyone in Henderson County for groceries, it is about $175-$200 worth of groceries," says Housing Services Kelsi Dunham
The organization says they take up to 40 people daily, so their volunteers can spend one on one time with them to help with their needs.
They do expect the numbers to continue to rise over the summer, and say they're prepared to do so "We are grateful for the community support and will do everything we can to help those in need."
But it's not just the bluegrass cutting off the extra benefits. Indiana's is set to expire in June.