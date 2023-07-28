Food truck owners are trying stay cool while working in extreme heat

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/... At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Lynnville around 810 PM CDT. Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT. Petersburg around 915 PM EDT. Owensboro around 820 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport, Livermore and Grandview. This includes the following highways... Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000 PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH