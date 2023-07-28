Food truck owners are trying stay cool while working in extreme heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Working in the heat is tough for so many people.
With summer events happening right now, food trucks are in full operation.
44News had the opportunity to speak with owners of the Hawgs and Dawgs BBQ, who had been outside from 11a.m. to five p.m.
Since their A/C unit is out, they've been working in 104° weather to stay open.
Doctors are urging people who have to be outside to monitor yourself and others for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Signs from those illnesses vary from dizziness, nausea, and rapid heart rate.
The workers we talked to say they are staying safe by having a fan, using cooling rags, drinking plenty of water and taking consistent breaks in the shade.
Local hospitals tell us they've treated multiple patients for heat related illnesses.
If you do not have to be outside, doctors are asking you to limit those outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.