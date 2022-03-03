 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 25.8 feet Sunday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Food Truck Tuesdays" Coming to the Gibson County Fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibson County Fair

Officials at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton, Indiana, say a new attraction is coming to the fairgrounds.

The first "Food Truck Tuesdays" will be held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 26.

During Food Truck Tuesdays, the fairgrounds will host a variety of different food trucks from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Food Truck Tuesdays will also include live music or a DJ, and seating under the fairgrounds' open-air concessions stands. The public is welcome to bring their own chairs as well.

Admission is free, you just have to buy your food.

After the first Food Truck Tuesdays is held on April 26, officials with the fairgrounds say it will continue to be held on the last Tuesday of every month until the last event of the season on Sept. 27.

