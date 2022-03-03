"Food Truck Tuesdays" Coming to the Gibson County Fairgrounds

Officials at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton, Indiana, say a new attraction is coming to the fairgrounds.
The first "Food Truck Tuesdays" will be held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 26.
During Food Truck Tuesdays, the fairgrounds will host a variety of different food trucks from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Food Truck Tuesdays will also include live music or a DJ, and seating under the fairgrounds' open-air concessions stands. The public is welcome to bring their own chairs as well.
Admission is free, you just have to buy your food.
After the first Food Truck Tuesdays is held on April 26, officials with the fairgrounds say it will continue to be held on the last Tuesday of every month until the last event of the season on Sept. 27.