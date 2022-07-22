Food truck workers battle the scorching heat

You can often find Lashbrooke's Barbecue food truck making stops around Evansville
serving their famous smoked brisket and pulled pork to the community.
"I smoke all of my brisket for 12 hours, so at least a 12 hour cook," said Dan Lashbrooke.
Lashbrooke and his crew cook in their Texas style barbecue trailer fit for the three of them.
In order to make those savory briskets, they toss them in a smoker with temperatures reaching up to 250 degrees.
Ultimately creating extremely hot working conditions.
"We're talking 120 degrees plus sometimes," said Lashbrooke.
With no air conditioning or fan, Lashbrooke and his crew rely on the pop up windows on the trailer. Hoping for an occasional breeze and grace from the sun.
With the recent temperatures reaching up to the high 90s, they're making sure to take frequent breaks throughout their shifts.
"The best way to manage the heat for us is to obviously stay hydrated," said Lashbrooke.
"I don't think a lot of people realize the kind of work that we put into this for real craft barbecue. It's not just the push the button an walk away type of smoker. It's all day managing the fire, checking our product."
With long hours spent out in the heat, they're just asking for patients from customers
as the heat can take a toll on them after a while.
"If you are coming out to a food truck be patient and they'll get to you as soon as they can," said Lashbrooke. "It's hard out here especially when it's this hot to keep up your constant stamina the whole time so you just have to go with the flow stay cool and stay hydrated."