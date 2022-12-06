FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids

The Warrick County FOP hosted their annual Christmas luncheon for 100 kids all within the Warrick county school corporation.
Members of the Warrick county sheriffs, Boonville police, Newburgh police, and other officers brought gifts for the children to open.
Warrick County Sheriff Office Detective, Darin Clifton, speaks on what the purpose of this event is, “I think this shows our children that there is good that comes from everybody. Just the giving, the gift right here behind us being the children. The children are just happy, that’s what we take joy from.”
The children spent the day coloring, eating, and learning what the spirit of Christmas is all about.
The children all joined together in singing jingle bells to reveal a Christmas surprise of Santa.
Each child got the privilege to sit on Santa’s lap and tell them their Christmas wish.