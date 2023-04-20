FOP Lodge selling bourbon to benefit fallen Vanderburgh County deputy's family

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEVV) — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announced they are selling bottles of bourbon to raise money for the family of a fallen Vanderburgh County deputy.
On March 2nd, 33-year-old Asson Hacker suddenly fell ill while undergoing training and passed away. As we previously reported, the coroner's report says Hacker passed away from natural causes.
Each bottle is $75.00 and includes a EOW badge. Organizers say there are a limited number of bottles available.
Bottles can be paid for at the Club, or by calling (812) 422-7373.