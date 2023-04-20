 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FOP Lodge selling bourbon to benefit fallen Vanderburgh County deputy's family

  • Updated
  • 0
FOP Lodge selling bourbon to benefit fallen Vanderburgh County deputy's family
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEVV) —  The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announced they are selling bottles of bourbon to raise money for the family of a fallen Vanderburgh County deputy. 

On March 2nd, 33-year-old Asson Hacker suddenly fell ill while undergoing training and passed away. As we previously reported, the coroner's report says Hacker passed away from natural causes. 

Each bottle is $75.00 and includes a EOW badge. Organizers say there are a limited number of bottles available.

Bottles can be paid for at the Club, or by calling (812) 422-7373. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you