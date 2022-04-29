For the first time in more than 2 years, Owensboro Health has no COVID-19 patients

For the first time in more than two years, Owensboro Health says it's not treating any COVID-positive patients at any of its healthcare facilities.
"For the first time since March 13, 2020, there are no COVID-19 positive patients in Owensboro Health hospitals," a statement from Owensboro Health said Friday. "In our lifetime, there has never been a challenge like COVID-19. Our doctors and team members have risen to meet that challenge for more than two years."
During the height of the pandemic, hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases were being reported in Daviess County alone, with more than 60 COVID-19 patients being treated in Owensboro Health's facilities just a few months ago in January.
With recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, Owensboro Health was able to relax its visitation guidelines in mid-April.
"As we celebrate this milestone, we thank each team member for your willingness to adapt, your resolve to heal our community and your bravery through unprecedented times," Friday's statement from Owensboro Health said.