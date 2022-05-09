Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White dies at hospital after being captured in Evansville

A former Alabama corrections officer who was apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday following a pursuit and crash has died at the hospital, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office says Vicky White died at Deaconess Hospital on Monday evening at 7:06 p.m.

Vicky White had been taken into custody in Evansville earlier Monday alongside Alabama inmate Casey White after a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Authorities said that Vicky was behind the wheel during the pursuit. They believe she shot herself before crashing.

We're told that escaped inmate Casey White was also taken into custody after the crash. Authorities have not told us if he's injured or not.

We've been following the story throughout the day Monday, since we first broke the news that a man believed to be Casey White had been spotted at a local carwash.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner hasn't released Vicky's official cause of death, but says that her autopsy is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information will be available after the autopsy.

