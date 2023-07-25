Former Allendale Fire Chief to be laid to rest Tuesday

WABASH COUNTY, Il. (WEVV) — Funeral arrangements are set for a former Allendale Fire Chief.
According to his obituary, David "Danny" Speth died July 17th, 2023 at the age of 72-years-old.
His visitation will be Tuesday, July 25th at 11 a.m. at the Short-Cunningham Funeral Home in Mount Carmel.
Speth's burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Allendale Cemetery.
According to his obituary, Speth retired from the Allendale Fire Department after more than 50 years of service. We're told he was a Grill Master and participated in many Barbeque festivals for several years.
We're told he is survived by his wife of 52 years, children, and grand-children.