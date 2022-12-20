Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue

It was just two years ago, Devin Mockobee was lighting it up on the gridiron for Boonville High School including all-conference and Pocket Athletic Conference MVP honors. Now the redshirt freshman is making the most of his opportunity at Purdue University.
Mockobee walked on at Purdue after turning down his only division-one offer from Navy. He redshirted all last season and came into this season slated as the fourth-string running back. Injuries to other running backs presented Mockobee the shot he had been waiting for.... and he took it.
"The other back started to get hurt so as they dropped out I started to get more snaps and I'd say after that Minnesota game where I broke out the big run, that next week I was given my first start," says Devin Mockobee.
He rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries and added a touchdown in the game against Minnesota, solidifying his spot as the lead running back. But the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers was when Mockobee introduced himself to the college football world. He would finish the game with 178 yards and a touchdown.
"That just told me I can play pretty solid and still be able to get the yards I want," Mockobee says.
Mockobee would finish his season with 920 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns and averaged over 5 yards a carry. He would earn Big10 freshman of the week honor twice, was named to the all-Big 10 honorable mentions list and receive Freshman All-American honor.
His impressive season didn't go unnoticed, especially from former University of Illinois Defensive Coordinator now Purdue Head Coach Ryan Walters, whose first order of business was to make Devin a scholarship athlete.
"It definitely took me by surprise for sure. It was a cool moment, and definitely a great first impression especially for me," says Mockobee.
Mockobee has one final game left this season and will look to add one more accolade to this season as he is 80 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000 yards rushing mark. He won't have an easy test as Mockobee and the Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.