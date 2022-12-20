Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue

  • Updated
  • 0

Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors.

It was just two years ago, Devin Mockobee was lighting it up on the gridiron for Boonville High School including all-conference and Pocket Athletic Conference MVP honors. Now the redshirt freshman is making the most of his opportunity  at Purdue University. 

Mockobee walked on at Purdue after turning down his only division-one offer from Navy. He redshirted all last season and came into this season slated as the fourth-string running back. Injuries to other running backs presented Mockobee the shot he had been waiting for.... and he took it. 

"The other back started to get hurt so as they dropped out I started to get more snaps and I'd say after that Minnesota game where I broke out the big run, that next week I was given my first start," says Devin Mockobee. 

He rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries and added a touchdown in the game against Minnesota, solidifying his spot as the lead running back. But the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers was when Mockobee introduced himself to the college football world. He would finish the game with 178 yards and a touchdown. 

"That just told me I can play pretty solid and still be able to get the yards I want," Mockobee says. 

Mockobee would finish his season with 920 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns and averaged over 5 yards a carry. He would earn Big10 freshman of the week honor twice, was named to the all-Big 10 honorable mentions list and receive Freshman All-American honor.

His impressive season didn't go unnoticed, especially from former University of Illinois Defensive Coordinator now Purdue Head Coach Ryan Walters, whose first order of business was to make Devin a scholarship athlete.

"It definitely took me by surprise for sure. It was a cool moment, and definitely a great first impression especially for me," says Mockobee. 

Mockobee has one final game left this season and will look to add one more accolade to this season as he is 80 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000 yards rushing mark. He won't have an easy test as Mockobee and the Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you