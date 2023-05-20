Former Burdette Park manager arrested after more than $22k went missing

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)—A former manager at Burdette Park has been arrested for missing park funds.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, VCSO began an investigation in December 2021 into alleged missing funds at Burdette Park.
Authorities say park officials contacted the Sheriff's Office after a year-end accounting of fees collected for the campground showed a discrepancy in the amount of money deposited and the amount that should have been collected.
Park officials say it appeared as if payments made in cash were missing.
According to the report, Scott Allen Thompson was employed by Burdette Park as the campground manager. As part of his employment, he and his wife, Catherine Ann Thompson, lived on campground property.
During the investigation, authorities say they determined Catherine took an active role in managing the campground, including handling intake and deposit of rental fees.
According to authorities, the park's records and receipt books showed an estimate of more than $17,000 in missing money.
According to authorities, all the missing money was cash collected by the Thompsons for campground rentals.
VCSO says the Indiana State Board of Accounts got involved and reported that $20,976.97 was missing. After reviewing records from prior years, they found that more than $22,000 should have been collected.
Authorities say a warrant was issued for the Thompsons, and each was charged with one count of theft as a level 6 felony.
According to authorities, both surrendered themselves at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
They were arrested and appeared in court on May 16. They have each posted a $500 bond.
Their next court hearing is set for June 9.