Former Deaconess Physician Used Role to Wrongly Access Women's Personal Data, Law Firm Says

An Indianapolis-based law firm says it's pursuing claims for several women after a former Deaconess physician in Evansville unrightfully accessed personal information within their medical records including addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers, after meeting them at the bar.
Ladendorf Law said Friday that it had recently been contacted by multiple women regarding a letter they received from Deaconess Hospital.
The law firm explained that the letter, which it shared a photo of, stated that a physician had accessed the women's medical records "without authorization or business purpose."
"A routine audit revealed that a Deaconess Clinic physician may have been accessing patient information without business need," the letter signed by Deaconess and shared by Ladendorf Law states. "Following a thorough audit completed on 2/17/2022, it was determined that your medical record had been accessed by this employee without business need."
The letter says the information that was accessed included "name, demographic information including address, phone number, and social security number," as well as "information regarding orders, lab results, and medications."
Ladendorf Law said that upon speaking with a Deaconess representative, it was discovered that the physician who was going through the women's private medical records was a man each of the women had encountered on different occasions while out at the bars on the westside of Evansville.
A lawyer at Ladendorf Law told 44News that one woman claimed that the physician delivered food and a three-page love letter to her place of employment, even though she never told him where she worked. She also said she had never spoken with him outside of one interaction at a bar, according to the lawyer.
44News reached out to Deaconess for a statement on the matter. They said that the physician in question "no longer works at Deaconess," but did not comment further.