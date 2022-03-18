Former Evansville Nursing Home Employee Charged With Neglect

An Evansville woman who was formerly employed at a local nursing home was arrested and charged with neglect on Thursday in connection to an investigation that started back in 2019.
39-year-old Montoya Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday afternoon and charged with neglect in connection to the investigation.
A probable cause affidavit from the Indiana Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says that Smith was employed as a Qualified Medication Aide at the Good Samaritan Home on N. Boeke Road back in 2019 when the incident occurred.
According to the affidavit, the investigation started after another employee at the home reported seeing Smith staggering down one of the hallways and talking with slurred speech. The employee said that Smith told her she was trying to go home, but that Smith's shift wasn't scheduled to end for another two hours.
The employee said that Smith leaned up against the wall and began dropping items out of her pockets. They said that Smith's eyes were bloodshot and that she appeared to have trouble focusing. After taking Smith to the break room, the witness said she went to tell management what was happening.
Smith was later found inside her car in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. It says that she appeared to be asleep, and that the other employees had a hard time getting her to wake up.
The affidavit goes on to say that Smith was taken to the hospital for a drug screening, but that she left without taking one. It says that Smith was fired from her job at the Good Samaritan Home several days later for failing to take the drug test.
During an internal investigation, the affidavit says that an unaccounted dose of morphine that was supposed to go to a patient was discovered.
An investigator on the case said that during an interview with Smith that was conducted over the phone, Smith denied ever taking the missing morphine but admitted to getting drunk during her shift by drinking gin.
According to the attorney general's office, Smith was charged with neglect by endangering patients at the home by "ingesting alcohol or another intoxicating substance while on duty" to the point that she was no longer able to perform care.
Criminal charges were filed against Smith in the case on Tuesday. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday and appeared in court for her initial hearing on Friday.
44News reached out to Good Samaritan Home, but they did not want to comment.