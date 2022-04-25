Former Evansville parks director facing multiple charges

Charges have been filed for the former Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation Director who resigned last year amid an investigation into irregular invoices.
Brian Holtz faces multiple charges, including Fraud, Official Misconduct, Counterfeiting, and Forgery related to seven invoices that didn't add up to the city.
Holtz resigned from the post in July of 2021. Deputy Mayor Steve Schafer has served as interim director since that time.
According to court records, the 12 different counts were filed this morning in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. A warrant has been written for Holtz and a pre-determined bond of $5,000 Cash has been set.
We are working on getting more information as the story develops, including reaction from Evansville Police.