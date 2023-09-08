Former Evansville Rescue Mission president passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Evansville Rescue Mission officials announced Thursday one of their former presidents, Steven Perry, passed away.
We're told he served from 1990 to 2008.
Officials say Perry tirelessly guided by the goal of reaching not only the “down and out," but also the “up and out."
We're told he was a faithful friend and a mentor to many people from both groups.
Perry was the Evansville Rescue Missions 6th President.