Former Executive with ECHO Housing Resentenced for Violating Terms of Probation

A former executive at an Evansville non-profit was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday.
Stephanie Tenbarge, the former Executive Director of Echo Housing was found to be in violation of her probation, by misleading the court and hiding financial transactions.
Tenbarge reportedly begged the US District Court Judge to have mercy on her.
She was originally sentenced in 2021 to serve two years probation, along with paying back more than $90,000 in restitution.
All this after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the group.