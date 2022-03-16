 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Executive with ECHO Housing Resentenced for Violating Terms of Probation

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephanie Tenbarge

A former executive at an Evansville non-profit was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday.

Stephanie Tenbarge, the former Executive Director of Echo Housing was found to be in violation of her probation, by misleading the court and hiding financial transactions.

Tenbarge reportedly begged the US District Court Judge to have mercy on her.

She was originally sentenced in 2021 to serve two years probation, along with paying back more than $90,000 in restitution.

All this after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the group.

