Former German Township Fire Department Chief Receiving National Award

A local, retired fire chief is receiving national recognition for his years of service.
The German Township Fire Department shared the news on Wednesday, and said that retired Chief John M. Buckman III was receiving an award from the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).
According to the NVFC's list of 2022 Fire Service Achievement Award recipients, Chief Buckman will be receiving the "Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award."
