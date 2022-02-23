Former German Township Fire Department Chief Receiving National Award

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one tenth
to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet
accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Former German Township Fire Department Chief Receiving National Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Chief John M. Buckman III photo via National Volunteer Fire Council

Chief John M. Buckman III (National Volunteer Fire Council photo)

A local, retired fire chief is receiving national recognition for his years of service.

The German Township Fire Department shared the news on Wednesday, and said that retired Chief John M. Buckman III was receiving an award from the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).

According to the NVFC's list of 2022 Fire Service Achievement Award recipients, Chief Buckman will be receiving the "Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award."

"We would like to congratulate Chief John Buckman on one of his most recent accomplishments!" the German Township Fire Department said in a statement Wednesday. "Chief Buckman will be receiving the Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award."

You can learn more about the award being presented to Buckman, as well as the other wards being given out by the NVFC, on nvfc.org.

