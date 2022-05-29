Former Greenville firefighter passes away

A former Greenville, Kentucky firefighter has passed away.
The department posted on their Facebook page Sunday that Tony “Louis” Mozone died.
He joined the department in 2017, but had to stop serving due to medical issues.
"Louis was always the star of the show and never failed to make anyone he came in contact with laugh. Whether it be his family, brothers and sisters in the emergency services throughout the county or the general public while we were out and about. He touched many hearts and will forever leave a mark in this department. Please keep his family and friends, as well as our community in your thoughts and prayers. Brother, thank you for your service and the many great years of friendship and brotherhood. Rest easy 414, we’ve got it from here," the post said.