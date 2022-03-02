Former Hopkins County Mine Managers Sentenced to Probation for Regulation Violations

Federal officials say two former mine managers from Hopkins County were sentenced to probation for repeatedly violating the MSHA regulations requiring accurate respirable coal-dust-sampling in underground coal mines.
According to the US Department of Justice, 52-year-old Steve DeMoss and 53-year-old Ron Ivy of Hopkins Count were both sentenced to six months of probation for removing dust-sampling devices from miners before the end of the designated sampling period.
The justice department says DeMoss and Ivy repeatedly violated the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s (MSHA) regulations requiring accurate respirable coal-dust-sampling in underground coal mines.
According to the justice department, DeMoss and Ivy were Safety Directors at Parkway and Kronos mines operated by the Armstrong Coal Company starting in 2013 and continuing through 2015. As Safety Directors, they oversaw the required regular dust-sampling that would ensure the mines' ventilation and engineering controls were adequate to keep respirable coal dust at safe levels.
"Both DeMoss and Ivy, rather than conducting the dust-sampling as required for full shifts, repeatedly took the dust-sampling monitors off miners wearing them," the justice department said in a statement. "DeMoss and Ivy would then move the monitors out of the dusty working areas and into areas with clean air in an attempt to ensure the monitors would not register elevated dust levels."
The justice department says there are a few ways that mine operators can legitimately meet MSHA regulations.
Mine operators can lower respirable dust by adjusting air flow in the mine and by using water sprays and other engineering controls. Mine operators must also comply with MSHA’s dust regulations, which require regular testing of the air where miners are actually working to ensure respirable coal dust is at safe levels.
The investigation of the case was conducted by MSHA’s Madisonville District Office.