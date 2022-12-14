Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam

Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years.
Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky.
"I got a call on my phone that said Hopkins County Sheriff's Department and I answered it," said Tow.
Tow said the man on the phone said he was a deputy. The call, believable, as there was the sound of a police scanner and people talking in the background and the man on the phone knew her previous and current address.
"Him giving me those addresses like, I immediately thought this is definitely the cops, I'm in trouble," said Tow.
Little did she know that was far from the case.
Tow was told that she owed a fee for missing jury duty and if she did not pay she would be subject to spending time in jail.
"He tells me the exact charges which are contempt of court and failure to appear, which to someone like me sounds super official," said Tow.
While on the phone, the scammer told her she was under a non disclosure agreement and couldn't communicate with anyone or hang up until the money was sent.
She sent over $2,000 using cashapp to who she thought was a deputy at the Sheriff's Department.
"As soon as I finished the third payment he just stopped responding," said Tow.
Seconds after hanging up and talking to her dad she knew something was wrong.
"After I got off the call with the scammer, I called up to the Sheriff Department and asked them if they had me wanted on anything and she was like no ma'am I'm sorry you're being scammed," said Tow.
After losing over $2,000 with no way to get it back, she went to TikTok to warn others.
The story gained the attention from producers at the Dr. Phil Show and she was invited to talk about her experience and shed light on the new wave of scamming and how anyone can fall victim to it.
"It's not your grandma that's getting scammed these days, it's me," said Tow. "A 23-year-old with a masters degree."
The method used by the scammers, a lot more common than people may know.
"It's kind of a shake down scheme where they're going to tell you that you owe money and if you don't pay up immediately that youre going to be arrested," said Tom Bozikas, the Vice President at the Tri-State Better Business Bureau.
According to Bozikas, the BBB is often called to handle situations like this. As their purpose is to help prevent people from getting scammed.
With Kaylee's situation being so sudden and fear driven, Tom say's it's understandable how she was able to fall for the scam.
"When you hear somebody that's calling you from a law enforcement or government agency it automatically instills some kind of fear in you." said Bozikas.
But he wants to remind people that these scams are present and remember to utilize the resources available so that you won't be the next victim.