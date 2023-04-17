Former Hopkins County teacher escapes sex offender registry in plea deal for student sexual abuse trial

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — James Larson, a former Hopkins County Central High School teacher, was facing the possibility of up to five years in prison and twenty years on the sex offender registry. A new plea deal changed all of that.
August 2022, Larson made a physical advance on a female student under the age of 16 as she was trying to open her locker. He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.
However, a guilty plea reached in mediation reduced the charge from sexual abuse in the 1st degree, a class D felony, to harassment with physical contact, a class B misdemeanor carrying a fine and minimal jail time.
Joey Harralson, a Hopkins County local who frequents a cafe just minutes from Hopkins County Central High School, told 44News ”I’ve got two granddaughters her age–14 years-old–and it upsets me that this guy assaulted her and is getting off almost scot-free.”
Under the new charge, instead of twenty years on the sex offender registry, he doesn’t even have to register. Since the charge was downgraded from a sex crime, Larson could possibly become a licensed teacher in another state
Harralson worried what Larson could do next. ”He’d be a threat to any girl. I’d be watching him like a hawk if that was my granddaughter, because I wouldn’t want that to happen to either one of them, and it would not happen.”
According to Larson’s attorney, he has moved out of Kentucky.
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathy Senter says the plea deal came at the request of the victim and her family. Senter told 44News ”[the victim] and her family wished that there be some closure for her, and didn’t really want to proceed to trial.”
The reduction of the charge made Larson’s criminal record much more low-profile, allowing him a greater chance to put himself in a position of authority and take advantage of another minor.
"Had it not been for those requests," Senter said, "we would’ve still proceeded as originally charged and proceeded to go to trial on this matter.”
When asked for comment on the risk Larson poses to those with no knowledge of the case since he isn’t a known, registered sex offender, Senter became upset and threatened to not answer further questions or cooperate with media inquiries in the future.
Under the plea deal, Larson is able to work in schools and daycares and live as close to them as he wishes. As well, after the prescribed one year of not seeing or communicating with the victim, there is no legal barrier to his making contact again.
When combined with time spent, Larson is expected to only serve 15 days in jail.