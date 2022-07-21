Former Maloney's location in Owensboro sold

The site of a former restaurant in Owensboro has been sold and will reopen into a regional chain restaurant.
Jim Estes Realtor announced on Facebook Wednesday that the former Maloney's, located at 3030 Highland Pointe near Kentucky 54 has been sold.
Originally not announced who the buyer was, the Facebook post was updated later to confirm that Mister B's Pizza and Wings and Club 18 will go into the location.
Mister B's has four locations, including Henderson and Evansville. Club 18 is an indoor golfing facility that recently had a location open attached to the Mister B's location off of Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
No timetable has been set yet on the transformation.