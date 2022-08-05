Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year

In Owensboro, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
Gayler has been coaching for nearly 15 years and has years of experience coaching on the men’s side
“Summer league... I think I did that for four years," said Gayler. "I’ve been to NBA China and NBA India. I worked for the Milwaukee Bucks for two years and coached another semi-pro team for four years, as well.”
Gayler worked in basketball operations and scouting with the Bucks, and her laundry list of impressive experiences has helped her bring in some big talent. After being at Brescia for less than a year, she’s already brought in numerous D-1 Transfers and the number one shooter in Junior College, and with this influx of talent, she’s sure Brescia will be back on top soon.
“Bringing back that strong tradition of winning culture, and just having a great atmosphere of basketball. I’m really just trying to build that up, and make this a Mecca here in Owensboro.”
Coach Gayler and all the players at Brescia are super excited for their second season together, but they say they still need help fundraising to make this Bearcats squad as successful as possible.
“We need new pants and jackets," said Tay Smith, a sophomore guard for Brescia. "It helps us travel to the big tournaments. Last year, we went to one in Panama. If we go down to a tournament, and we do good, then bigs will want to come, other guards will want to come. People will come to help change Brescia, which is basically the end goal that everyone wants to do.”
Coach Gayler says if a business or an individual is interested in a sponsorship or a donation to help out the Bearcats, they can contact her at Sarah.gayler@brescia.edu