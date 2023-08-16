Former OPS Superintendent accused of online child sex crimes released from jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant was released from jail Wednesday evening.
As we reported, Constant posted a $3,500 bond nearly one week ago but was unable to leave until Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
Jail officials say the delay was due to issues with the ankle monitor company.
Constant was arrested on July 27th following a lengthy Kentucky State Police investigation.
A citation obtained by 44News detailed charges against Constant, and said that he "admitted to tampering with physical evidence during an interview, and attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors."
We're told that Constant could face federal charges in the case.
The case will head to a grand jury in September.